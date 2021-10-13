Temple Owls safety M.J. Griffin (28) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC), who have college football's ninth-ranked scoring offense, take on the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are double-digit, 21-point favorites. The over/under is 57.5.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -21 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.8 points per game, 20.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 17.9 points above the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51, 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 64.4 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 21 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bearcats average 13.6 more points per game (41) than the Knights surrender (27.4).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Bearcats rack up 72.8 more yards per game (438.6) than the Knights allow per contest (365.8).

When Cincinnati totals over 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .

UCF Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.

UCF's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This season the Knights put up 24.6 more points per game (36.8) than the Bearcats give up (12.2).

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 12.2 points.

The Knights rack up 174.8 more yards per game (469) than the Bearcats give up per contest (294.2).

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 294.2 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over six times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats