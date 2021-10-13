Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC), who have college football's ninth-ranked scoring offense, take on the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are double-digit, 21-point favorites. The over/under is 57.5.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-21
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.8 points per game, 20.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 17.9 points above the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51, 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- The 64.4 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 21 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Bearcats average 13.6 more points per game (41) than the Knights surrender (27.4).
- Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 72.8 more yards per game (438.6) than the Knights allow per contest (365.8).
- When Cincinnati totals over 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .
UCF Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.
- UCF's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This season the Knights put up 24.6 more points per game (36.8) than the Bearcats give up (12.2).
- UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 12.2 points.
- The Knights rack up 174.8 more yards per game (469) than the Bearcats give up per contest (294.2).
- UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 294.2 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over six times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|UCF
41
Avg. Points Scored
36.8
12.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
438.6
Avg. Total Yards
469
294.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.8
7
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
8