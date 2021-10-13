October 13, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they aim to halt their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just one time this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Cincinnati has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions surrender (27.6).
  • The Bengals collect 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per matchup.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 3-2-0 this season.
  • The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals allow.
  • The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow (351.6).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

