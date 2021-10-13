Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they aim to halt their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just one time this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread two times this year.

The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions surrender (27.6).

The Bengals collect 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per matchup.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-2-0 this season.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals allow.

The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow (351.6).

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

