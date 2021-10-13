Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they aim to halt their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Bengals vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just one time this season.
- Detroit's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions surrender (27.6).
- The Bengals collect 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per matchup.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
Lions stats and trends
- Against the spread, Detroit is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Detroit's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals allow.
- The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow (351.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
