The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 22nd-ranked run defense will visit the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and the 11th-ranked run offense on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Orange are heavy, 14-point underdogs. An over/under of 45 is set for the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -14 45

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 45 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 66.7% of Syracuse's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 45.

Friday's total is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.7 points per game average.

The 36.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points above Friday's total of 45.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more (in three chances).

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Tigers score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per matchup the Orange surrender.

The Tigers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0), than the Orange allow per contest (308.2).

In games that Clemson totals over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Orange have six takeaways .

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 5-1-0 this season.

Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Orange put up 31.5 points per game, 19.3 more than the Tigers allow (12.2).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 12.2 points.

The Orange average 103.4 more yards per game (412.0) than the Tigers give up (308.6).

When Syracuse churns out over 308.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Orange have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have seven takeaways .

