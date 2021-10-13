Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is only a 2.5-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 50 for this game.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 80% of Arizona's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 9.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 50.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Browns put up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals allow (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19 points.

The Browns rack up 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per matchup.

When Cleveland totals over 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals rack up 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns give up.

In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three away games this year, Arizona has hit the over once.

Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (50).

