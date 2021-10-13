Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is only a 2.5-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 50 for this game.
Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Arizona's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 9.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 50.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Browns put up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals allow (19).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19 points.
- The Browns rack up 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per matchup.
- When Cleveland totals over 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns give up.
- In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
- Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.
- On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- In three away games this year, Arizona has hit the over once.
- Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (50).
