The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. The over/under is 46.5.

Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -6.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points only twice this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.9 points higher than the combined 30.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Buffaloes and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 8.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Buffaloes score 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).

The Buffaloes rack up 239.6 yards per game, 133.6 fewer yards than the 373.2 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered the spread two times this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Wildcats rack up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes give up (23.8).

The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes give up.

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 383.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats