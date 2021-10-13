Publish date:
Colorado vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. The over/under is 46.5.
Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-6.5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points only twice this year.
- Arizona's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of five chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.9 points higher than the combined 30.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The Buffaloes and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 8.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Buffaloes score 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).
- The Buffaloes rack up 239.6 yards per game, 133.6 fewer yards than the 373.2 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Wildcats rack up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes give up (23.8).
- The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes give up.
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 383.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Colorado
|Stats
|Arizona
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
239.6
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
383.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
373.2
5
Giveaways
12
3
Takeaways
5