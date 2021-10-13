Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 45.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -10.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points only once this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 45.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 7.9 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is four points fewer than the 49.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.8, 4.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Rams average 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos give up (27.5).

The Rams collect 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos give up per contest (347).

When Colorado State piles up over 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

New Mexico's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Lobos rack up 15.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Rams give up (22).

When New Mexico puts up more than 22 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos average 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams allow per contest (328.8).

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Season Stats