Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 4 points as they look to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 51 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

New England's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.2 points more than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.6, 1.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 51.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' five games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Cowboys rack up 34 points per game, 15.6 more than the Patriots surrender per outing (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys rack up 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots give up per contest (317.6).

In games that Dallas piles up more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Patriots score 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 23.4 points.

The Patriots rack up 319.8 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Cowboys give up.

The Patriots have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (12).

Home and road insights

New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.

This season, in three home games, New England has not gone over the total.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

Cowboys away games this season average 53.8 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.