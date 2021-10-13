Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are 4-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The over/under is set at 44.5 for the game.
Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.
- Las Vegas' games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 5.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Denver's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (24).
- Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24 points.
- The Broncos average only 18 more yards per game (357.8) than the Raiders allow per outing (339.8).
- In games that Denver picks up over 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Raiders covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Raiders score 22.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Broncos allow (15.2).
- When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders collect 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos allow per matchup (292.4).
- When Las Vegas totals over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).
Home and road insights
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or greater at home.
- Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- This season, Raiders away games average 49.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
