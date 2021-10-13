Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are 4-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The over/under is set at 44.5 for the game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (24).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24 points.

The Broncos average only 18 more yards per game (357.8) than the Raiders allow per outing (339.8).

In games that Denver picks up over 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Raiders covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Raiders score 22.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Broncos allow (15.2).

When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos allow per matchup (292.4).

When Las Vegas totals over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or greater at home.

Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

This season, Raiders away games average 49.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

