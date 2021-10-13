Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Smith before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
72.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's team-high 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) have come via 25 catches (39 targets), and he has one touchdown.
- So far this season, 21.3% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 328.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 2.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Smith was targeted eight times, picking up 77 yards on seven receptions.
- Smith has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 227 yards, averaging 75.7 yards over his last three games.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
39
21.3%
25
314
1
2
7.4%
Quez Watkins
17
9.3%
13
267
0
2
7.4%
Dallas Goedert
19
10.4%
15
216
2
5
18.5%
Zach Ertz
25
13.7%
14
160
1
5
18.5%
