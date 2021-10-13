Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver Greg Ward (84) after scoring on a two point conversion during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Smith before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 72.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-high 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) have come via 25 catches (39 targets), and he has one touchdown.

So far this season, 21.3% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 328.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 2.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Smith was targeted eight times, picking up 77 yards on seven receptions.

Smith has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 227 yards, averaging 75.7 yards over his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 39 21.3% 25 314 1 2 7.4% Quez Watkins 17 9.3% 13 267 0 2 7.4% Dallas Goedert 19 10.4% 15 216 2 5 18.5% Zach Ertz 25 13.7% 14 160 1 5 18.5%

Powered By Data Skrive