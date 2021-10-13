Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches as Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12) runs up the field during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 38

The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. The over/under is set at 59 for the contest.

Odds for Florida vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Florida -10.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points only twice this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.3 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.6, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

The 59.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Gators rack up 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers give up (26.2).

When Florida puts up more than 26.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Gators rack up 119.0 more yards per game (504.0) than the Tigers give up per contest (385.0).

When Florida churns out more than 385.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year LSU has two wins against the spread.

LSU's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Tigers rack up 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators give up (16.5).

When LSU puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers average 379.7 yards per game, 64.0 more yards than the 315.7 the Gators allow.

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 315.7 yards.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .

Season Stats