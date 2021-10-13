Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen Deboer stands on the sideline against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked passing defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 54 points for this matchup.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in four of six games this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 69.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62, eight points more than Saturday's total of 54.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 4.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-2-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys allow per contest (332).

When Fresno State churns out more than 332 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread one time this season.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys rack up 30.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the Bulldogs surrender (22.5).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Cowboys rack up 26.6 more yards per game (345.8) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (319.2).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 319.2 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (8).

