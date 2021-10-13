Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to hand off to running back Zamir White (3) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga12

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 19th-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 12th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wildcats are double-digit, 23-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.

Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -23 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 66.7% of Kentucky's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 26.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 21.5 points greater than the 23 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is eight points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has five wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23 points or more (in two chances).

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 22.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Wildcats give up (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 127.5 more yards per game (432.5) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (305).

In games that Georgia picks up more than 305 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats put up 31 points per game, 25.5 more than the Bulldogs give up (5.5).

Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 5.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 206.5 more yards per game (410) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (203.5).

When Kentucky amasses more than 203.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

Season Stats