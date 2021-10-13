Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. This game has an over/under of 45 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.2 points higher than the combined 40.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 49.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Packers rack up four more points per game (24) than the Bears allow (20).

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20 points.

The Packers average only 15.8 more yards per game (347.6) than the Bears allow per matchup (331.8).

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 331.8 yards.

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Bears rack up 16.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Packers allow (24.4).

The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow per outing (322.6).

The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

Away from home, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).

