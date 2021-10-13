Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. This game has an over/under of 45 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Packers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 4.2 points higher than the combined 40.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 49.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Packers rack up four more points per game (24) than the Bears allow (20).
- Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20 points.
- The Packers average only 15.8 more yards per game (347.6) than the Bears allow per matchup (331.8).
- Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 331.8 yards.
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Bears rack up 16.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Packers allow (24.4).
- The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow per outing (322.6).
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
- Away from home, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Green Bay has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
- This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).
Powered by Data Skrive.