The Houston Texans (1-4) are an underdog by 9.5 points as they attempt to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 43 points.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 43 points four of five times.

In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

Sunday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.8 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Colts score 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans allow (28.2).

The Colts collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans allow per outing (391.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this year.

This year, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Texans rack up 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Colts give up (25.6).

The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts allow per contest (369.2).

This year the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

