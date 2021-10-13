Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Houston Texans (1-4) are an underdog by 9.5 points as they attempt to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 43 points.
Odds for Colts vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 43 points four of five times.
- In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.8 more than the 43 total in this contest.
- Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Colts score 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans allow (28.2).
- The Colts collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans allow per outing (391.8).
- The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this year.
- This year, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Texans rack up 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Colts give up (25.6).
- The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts allow per contest (369.2).
- This year the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).
