The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 22nd-ranked passing defense will host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 10th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Boilermakers are 11.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 43 is set for the contest.

Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11.5 43

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in three of six games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.1 points per game, 12.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 28.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.6 fewer than the 43 total in this contest.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 13.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-1-0 this season.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Hawkeyes score 31.5 points per game, 16.1 more than the Boilermakers give up per outing (15.4).

When Iowa records more than 15.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect only 17.9 more yards per game (317.5), than the Boilermakers allow per contest (299.6).

In games that Iowa piles up more than 299.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Purdue has two wins against the spread.

Purdue's games this season have not gone over the total in five opportunities.

This year the Boilermakers score 10.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Hawkeyes give up (13).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 13 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (274).

Purdue is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 274 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats