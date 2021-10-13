Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites on the road at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams feature stingy rush defenses, with the Cyclones ninth against the run in the nation, and the Wildcats seventh defending the running game. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Kansas State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 62.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread twice this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cyclones average 33.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (23).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.

The Cyclones rack up 99.4 more yards per game (442) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (342.6).

When Iowa State totals over 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats average 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones give up (15.6).

Kansas State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 15.6 points.

The Wildcats average 128.0 more yards per game (360.4) than the Cyclones allow (232.4).

In games that Kansas State totals more than 232.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (6).

