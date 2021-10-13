Dec 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a goal line marker and pylon during the second half between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Jalen Hurts ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 283.5 -115 1.5 -146 42.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has passed for 1,365 yards (273.0 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (118-for-182), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 256 rushing yards (51.2 ypg) on 43 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.

Hurts accounts for 59.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 182 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Hurts will face the NFL's worst pass defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (2.6 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Hurts racked up 198 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes with one interception.

He added nine carries for 30 yards while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 911 yards (303.7 per game) while completing 79 of 124 passes (63.7%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 112 rushing yards (37.3 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 39 21.3% 25 314 1 2 7.4% Quez Watkins 17 9.3% 13 267 0 2 7.4% Dallas Goedert 19 10.4% 15 216 2 5 18.5%

Powered By Data Skrive