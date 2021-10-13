Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Jalen Hurts ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
283.5
-115
1.5
-146
42.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has passed for 1,365 yards (273.0 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (118-for-182), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 256 rushing yards (51.2 ypg) on 43 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
- Hurts accounts for 59.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 182 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's worst pass defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (2.6 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Hurts racked up 198 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes with one interception.
- He added nine carries for 30 yards while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 911 yards (303.7 per game) while completing 79 of 124 passes (63.7%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added 112 rushing yards (37.3 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
39
21.3%
25
314
1
2
7.4%
Quez Watkins
17
9.3%
13
267
0
2
7.4%
Dallas Goedert
19
10.4%
15
216
2
5
18.5%
