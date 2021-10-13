Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). An over/under of 55 is set in the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in five of six games this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 55 points in four of five chances this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
- The 63.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.6 more than the 55 total in this contest.
- Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team allow (31).
- Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31 points.
- The Chiefs collect 418.2 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 407.8 the Football Team allow per outing.
- In games that Kansas City picks up over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Washington has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).
- This season the Football Team rack up eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs allow (32.6).
- The Football Team collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- In three home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7-point favorites or more.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
Powered by Data Skrive.