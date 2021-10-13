Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II looks as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) inbounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). An over/under of 55 is set in the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in five of six games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 55 points in four of five chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.

The 63.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.6 more than the 55 total in this contest.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team allow (31).

Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31 points.

The Chiefs collect 418.2 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 407.8 the Football Team allow per outing.

In games that Kansas City picks up over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Washington has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

This season the Football Team rack up eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs allow (32.6).

The Football Team collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).

The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).

Home and road insights

Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall, at home this year.

In three home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7-point favorites or more.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

