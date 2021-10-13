Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with running back Leonard Fournette (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 61.5 -114 28.5 -111

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has a team-high 251 rushing yards (50.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 19 passes for 167 yards (33.4 per game).

He has received 56 of his team's 103 carries this season (54.4%).

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while running the ball 31.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Fournette's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 61.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 142.0 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Fournette racked up 67 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also reeled in four passes for 43 yards.

Fournette has 167 yards on 36 carries (55.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

He's also averaged 38.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 116 yards.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 56 54.4% 251 1 11 50.0% 4.5 Ronald Jones II 26 25.2% 98 1 5 22.7% 3.8 Tom Brady 9 8.7% 36 1 2 9.1% 4.0 Giovani Bernard 4 3.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 5.3

