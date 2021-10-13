October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Author:
Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with running back Leonard Fournette (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with running back Leonard Fournette (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

61.5

-114

28.5

-111

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has a team-high 251 rushing yards (50.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 167 yards (33.4 per game).
  • He has received 56 of his team's 103 carries this season (54.4%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while running the ball 31.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Fournette's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 61.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 142.0 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Fournette racked up 67 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also reeled in four passes for 43 yards.
  • Fournette has 167 yards on 36 carries (55.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 38.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 116 yards.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

56

54.4%

251

1

11

50.0%

4.5

Ronald Jones II

26

25.2%

98

1

5

22.7%

3.8

Tom Brady

9

8.7%

36

1

2

9.1%

4.0

Giovani Bernard

4

3.9%

21

0

0

0.0%

5.3

Powered By Data Skrive