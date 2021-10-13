Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
61.5
-114
28.5
-111
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has a team-high 251 rushing yards (50.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 167 yards (33.4 per game).
- He has received 56 of his team's 103 carries this season (54.4%).
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while running the ball 31.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Fournette's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 61.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 142.0 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Fournette racked up 67 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also reeled in four passes for 43 yards.
- Fournette has 167 yards on 36 carries (55.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
- He's also averaged 38.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 116 yards.
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
56
54.4%
251
1
11
50.0%
4.5
Ronald Jones II
26
25.2%
98
1
5
22.7%
3.8
Tom Brady
9
8.7%
36
1
2
9.1%
4.0
Giovani Bernard
4
3.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
5.3
