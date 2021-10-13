Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (5-1) are a massive 32.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3). The contest's point total is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -32.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 50.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.8 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 4-1-0 this season.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Flames average just 1.1 fewer points per game (35.3) than the Warhawks allow (36.4).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.

The Flames rack up 24.5 fewer yards per game (444.7) than the Warhawks give up per outing (469.2).

When Liberty amasses more than 469.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have six giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

So far this year UL Monroe has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Warhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 32.5 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Warhawks score just 1.3 more points per game (15.6) than the Flames give up (14.3).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 14.3 points.

The Warhawks collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (237.8) than the Flames allow (266.2).

When UL Monroe totals more than 266.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over four times, one fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats