Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New York Giants (1-4) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). The total is 47.5 points for this game.
Odds for Rams vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 47.5 points four of five times.
- New York's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of five chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rams score just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).
- Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.8 points.
- The Rams collect 408.2 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 408.6 the Giants give up per outing.
- The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).
Giants stats and trends
- So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- New York's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Giants score 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams surrender.
- When New York scores more than 23.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants collect 380.6 yards per game, only 7.6 fewer than the 388.2 the Rams give up.
- In games that New York amasses more than 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.
Home and road insights
- This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
- This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
