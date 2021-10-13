Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). The total is 47.5 points for this game.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 47.5 points four of five times.

New York's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams score just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).

Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.8 points.

The Rams collect 408.2 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 408.6 the Giants give up per outing.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).

Giants stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Giants score 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams surrender.

When New York scores more than 23.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collect 380.6 yards per game, only 7.6 fewer than the 388.2 the Rams give up.

In games that New York amasses more than 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

