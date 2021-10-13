Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at the Sun Bowl Stadium. UTEP is a touchdown underdog. The total is 55.5 points for this game.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -7 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of five games this season.

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.2, is 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.1 points more than the 55.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Bulldogs rack up 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners give up (22).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs collect 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners give up per outing (301.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech churns out more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Miners have takeaways (10).

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 4-1-0 this year.

This season, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Miners rack up 25.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (33.4).

The Miners average 388.2 yards per game, 83.4 fewer yards than the 471.6 the Bulldogs give up.

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats