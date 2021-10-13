Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Apogee Stadium. North Texas is an 11-point underdog. The point total is 65.5 for the contest.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -11 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points just once this year.

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 57.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 65.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 66.9 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 11 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd put up just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green allow (32.2).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.2 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 91.0 more yards per game (515.2) than the Mean Green allow per outing (424.2).

Marshall is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 424.2 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (9) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread two times this year.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Mean Green put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Mean Green collect 415.8 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 388.7 the Thundering Herd allow.

When North Texas totals more than 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats