AAC opponents meet when the Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is favored by 10.5 points. The contest's point total is set at 55.

Odds for Memphis vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -10.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in all five games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 64.9 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Tigers put up 36.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the Midshipmen surrender per matchup (32.2).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers rack up 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (360.6).

When Memphis amasses over 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more in three chances.

Navy has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen rack up 17.6 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Tigers surrender (32.7).

The Midshipmen average 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (457.0).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Season Stats