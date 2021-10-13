Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field as 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are riding losing streaks, with Miami on a four-game skid and Jacksonville losers of five straight. The over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

In 60% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.

Sunday's total is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread twice this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Dolphins average 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars surrender (30.4).

The Dolphins collect 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over seven more times (8 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars score 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).

The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Miami is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in three road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

