Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field as 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are riding losing streaks, with Miami on a four-game skid and Jacksonville losers of five straight. The over/under is set at 47.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- In 60% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.
- Sunday's total is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has covered the spread twice this season.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Dolphins average 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars surrender (30.4).
- The Dolphins collect 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over seven more times (8 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Jaguars score 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
- The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
- This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Miami is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
- This season, in three road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
