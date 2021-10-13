Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 19.5 points. The game's point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -19.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points only twice this year.

Akron's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 7.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.5 points fewer than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

This season, the RedHawks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the RedHawks average 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips give up (38.7).

The RedHawks rack up 378.8 yards per game, 58.7 fewer yards than the 437.5 the Zips give up per matchup.

In games that Miami (OH) piles up more than 437.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Akron has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Zips score just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks give up (23.3).

Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Zips collect just 7.9 fewer yards per game (344.8) than the RedHawks give up (352.7).

When Akron piles up over 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats