The Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of six games this season.

In 60% of Indiana's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 60.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Spartans put up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers allow (28.2).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Spartans collect 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (351.6).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.

This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread one time this year.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Hoosiers score 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans surrender (19.3).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 343.6 yards per game, 76.6 fewer yards than the 420.2 the Spartans allow.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Spartans have forced 9 turnovers.

