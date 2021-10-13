Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 68.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Evans has 29 receptions (on 45 targets) for a team-high 393 receiving yards (78.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Evans has been the target of 19.7% (45 total) of his team's 229 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 69.0% passing plays and 31.0% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Evans had 83 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Eagles, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (68.5).

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are allowing 207.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Evans was targeted eight times and totaled 113 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Evans' 21 grabs have led to 294 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 30 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 45 19.7% 29 393 4 6 15.0% Chris Godwin 41 17.9% 29 366 2 9 22.5% Antonio Brown 29 12.7% 20 325 3 2 5.0% Rob Gronkowski 21 9.2% 16 184 4 5 12.5%

