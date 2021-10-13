Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Mike Evans will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
68.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Evans has 29 receptions (on 45 targets) for a team-high 393 receiving yards (78.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Evans has been the target of 19.7% (45 total) of his team's 229 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 69.0% passing plays and 31.0% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Evans had 83 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Eagles, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (68.5).
- Evans caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are allowing 207.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Evans was targeted eight times and totaled 113 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Evans' 21 grabs have led to 294 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 30 times.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
45
19.7%
29
393
4
6
15.0%
Chris Godwin
41
17.9%
29
366
2
9
22.5%
Antonio Brown
29
12.7%
20
325
3
2
5.0%
Rob Gronkowski
21
9.2%
16
184
4
5
12.5%
