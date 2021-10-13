October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Author:
Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Miles Sanders, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

33.5

-115

24.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sanders has rushed for 214 yards (42.8 per game) on 48 carries.
  • And he has caught 16 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
  • He has handled 48, or 42.5%, of his team's 113 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Conceding 45.8 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the league.
  • The Eagles are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Sanders ran the ball 11 times for 45 yards (4.1 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has 85 rushing yards on 20 carries (28.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • Sanders has caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

48

42.5%

214

0

5

29.4%

4.5

Jalen Hurts

43

38.1%

256

3

10

58.8%

6.0

Kenneth Gainwell

21

18.6%

100

2

2

11.8%

4.8

Jalen Reagor

1

0.9%

12

0

0

0.0%

12.0

Powered By Data Skrive