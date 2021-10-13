Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Miles Sanders, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
33.5
-115
24.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sanders has rushed for 214 yards (42.8 per game) on 48 carries.
- And he has caught 16 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
- He has handled 48, or 42.5%, of his team's 113 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Conceding 45.8 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the league.
- The Eagles are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Sanders ran the ball 11 times for 45 yards (4.1 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Sanders has 85 rushing yards on 20 carries (28.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- Sanders has caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
48
42.5%
214
0
5
29.4%
4.5
Jalen Hurts
43
38.1%
256
3
10
58.8%
6.0
Kenneth Gainwell
21
18.6%
100
2
2
11.8%
4.8
Jalen Reagor
1
0.9%
12
0
0
0.0%
12.0
