Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Miles Sanders, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 33.5 -115 24.5 -115

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has rushed for 214 yards (42.8 per game) on 48 carries.

And he has caught 16 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).

He has handled 48, or 42.5%, of his team's 113 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Conceding 45.8 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the league.

The Eagles are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Sanders ran the ball 11 times for 45 yards (4.1 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Sanders has 85 rushing yards on 20 carries (28.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Sanders has caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 48 42.5% 214 0 5 29.4% 4.5 Jalen Hurts 43 38.1% 256 3 10 58.8% 6.0 Kenneth Gainwell 21 18.6% 100 2 2 11.8% 4.8 Jalen Reagor 1 0.9% 12 0 0 0.0% 12.0

