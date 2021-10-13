Publish date:
NC State vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Two of the nation's stingiest defenses square off when the No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 17 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. The game has a point total of 52.
Odds for NC State vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-3
52
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points only twice this season.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.8 points per game average.
- The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.4 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack put up 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles give up (16.8).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (318.4).
- In games that NC State amasses over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles score 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (15.8).
- When Boston College scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (295.4).
- In games that Boston College amasses more than 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 7 turnovers.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Boston College
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.6
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
433.8
Avg. Total Yards
404.8
295.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.4
6
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
7