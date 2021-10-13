Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's stingiest defenses square off when the No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 17 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. The game has a point total of 52.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 52

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points only twice this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.8 points per game average.

The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.4 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack put up 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles give up (16.8).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (318.4).

In games that NC State amasses over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (15.8).

When Boston College scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (295.4).

In games that Boston College amasses more than 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 7 turnovers.

