Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the fifth-ranked run defense will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 18th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Golden Gophers are 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is set at 48.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -3.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of six games this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.5 points above the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 5.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Cornhuskers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Cornhuskers put up 12.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).

Nebraska is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.6 points.

The Cornhuskers average 185.5 more yards per game (493.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (307.8).

When Nebraska churns out over 307.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Golden Gophers average 24.4 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cornhuskers allow (17.9).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 17.9 points.

The Golden Gophers average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (334.2) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (341.6).

In games that Minnesota amasses more than 341.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have five giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have eight takeaways .

Season Stats