MWC rivals square off when the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by two touchdowns. The point total for the contest is set at 60.5.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points just two times this year.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 4.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Nevada has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack score 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (31).

Nevada is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 443 yards per game, just 5.7 more than the 437.3 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.

Nevada is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 437.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (16).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 27.8 points per game, three more than the Wolf Pack allow (24.8).

When Hawaii scores more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (374.6).

In games that Hawaii churns out over 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats