The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami is a touchdown underdog. The point total is set at 63.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -7 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in three of six games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 63 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.8, 3.8 points above Saturday's total of 63.

The 63 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 58.5 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes give up (27).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.

The Tar Heels average 486.2 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 385.6 the Hurricanes give up per contest.

When North Carolina piles up more than 385.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Hurricanes rack up 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Hurricanes collect 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels give up (372).

When Miami churns out over 372 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tar Heels have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats