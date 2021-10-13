Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The contest's point total is 45.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -9 45

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in four of six games this season.

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 45.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 10 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Huskies average 27.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Falcons give up per matchup (23.7).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies rack up 35.4 more yards per game (380.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (344.8).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 344.8 yards.

The Huskies have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 10 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons are 4-0 ATS when underdogs by 9 points or more this year.

Bowling Green's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Falcons rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Huskies give up (31.3).

The Falcons average 119.7 fewer yards per game (291.5) than the Huskies allow (411.2).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (5).

Season Stats