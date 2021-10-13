Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 2-point underdog. The over/under is 45 in this matchup.
Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rutgers
-2
45
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Northwestern's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.
- Saturday's total is 4.0 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's total of 45.
- The 45-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- In Rutgers' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have always covered the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per matchup the Wildcats allow.
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.2 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (448.6).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have five turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year the Wildcats score just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.8).
- When Northwestern records more than 22.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wildcats collect only 2.4 more yards per game (367.2) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (364.8).
- In games that Northwestern amasses more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.2
354.7
Avg. Total Yards
367.2
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.6
5
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
8