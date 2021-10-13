Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Carl Richardson (9) runs and is tackled by Ohio Bobcats cornerback Pierre Kemeni (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 2-point underdog. The over/under is 45 in this matchup.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -2 45

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

So far this season, 60% of Northwestern's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.

Saturday's total is 4.0 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's total of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have always covered the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per matchup the Wildcats allow.

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.2 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (448.6).

This year, the Scarlet Knights have five turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats score just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.8).

When Northwestern records more than 22.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect only 2.4 more yards per game (367.2) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (364.8).

In games that Northwestern amasses more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

