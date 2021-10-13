Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the eighth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are favored by 13.5 points in the contest. The contest has a point total set at 65.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-13.5
65
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 65-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in three of four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.6, is 14.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.2 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Sooners games have an average total of 62 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.5 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 5.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Sooners rack up 41.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (28).
- Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28 points.
- The Sooners average 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (429.2).
- In games that Oklahoma amasses over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (7).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread one time this year.
- TCU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- This season the Horned Frogs score 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners give up (23.8).
- When TCU scores more than 23.8 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Horned Frogs average 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners allow per contest (353.3).
- In games that TCU picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|TCU
41.2
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
444.8
353.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
429.2
6
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
7