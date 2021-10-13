Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the eighth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are favored by 13.5 points in the contest. The contest has a point total set at 65.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -13.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 65-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.6, is 14.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.2 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sooners games have an average total of 62 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 5.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has covered the spread twice this year.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Sooners rack up 41.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (28).

Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28 points.

The Sooners average 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (429.2).

In games that Oklahoma amasses over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread one time this year.

TCU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This season the Horned Frogs score 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners give up (23.8).

When TCU scores more than 23.8 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners allow per contest (353.3).

In games that TCU picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats