Ole Miss vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are 3-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 82 points.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-3
82
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 82 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 82 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 87.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 29.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82 .
- In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 22.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Rebels score 46.2 points per game, 24.7 more than the Volunteers allow per contest (21.5).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers give up per contest (344.3).
- Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Volunteers score 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels allow (31).
- When Tennessee scores more than 31 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Volunteers collect 41.8 more yards per game (474) than the Rebels allow per outing (432.2).
- When Tennessee churns out more than 432.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Tennessee
46.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.5
31
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
561.6
Avg. Total Yards
474
432.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.3
3
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
8