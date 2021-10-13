Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are 3-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 82 points.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -3 82

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 82 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 82 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 87.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 29.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 22.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Rebels score 46.2 points per game, 24.7 more than the Volunteers allow per contest (21.5).

When Ole Miss scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers give up per contest (344.3).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers score 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels allow (31).

When Tennessee scores more than 31 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Volunteers collect 41.8 more yards per game (474) than the Rebels allow per outing (432.2).

When Tennessee churns out more than 432.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

Season Stats