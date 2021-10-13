Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) prepares to throw the football during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 13.5 points. An over/under of 54 is set for the contest.

Odds for Oregon vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -13.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to go over the current 54-point total in all five games this season.

In 60% of Cal's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 54.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 6.0 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.6 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this year Oregon has one win against the spread.

The Ducks have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Ducks average 35.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (27.6).

When Oregon puts up more than 27.6 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Ducks rack up 22.0 more yards per game (421.2) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (399.2).

Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 399.2 yards.

This year, the Ducks have two turnovers, four fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (6).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread twice this season.

Cal's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Golden Bears score 24.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ducks allow.

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Golden Bears average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (407.2) than the Ducks allow (409.0).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 409.0 yards.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats