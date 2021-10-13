Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) leaves the field after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the first-ranked scoring offense will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -4.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in all five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 57.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 77 points per game, 19.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.

The Panthers average 52.4 points per game, 33.8 more than the Hokies give up per outing (18.6).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 18.6 points.

The Panthers collect 212.2 more yards per game (554.2) than the Hokies give up per matchup (342).

When Pittsburgh amasses over 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread two times this season.

The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Hokies average just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers give up (22.6).

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Hokies collect just nine fewer yards per game (329.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (338.4).

The Hokies have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats