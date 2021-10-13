Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). An over/under of 42.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in all five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 9.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Thus far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

The Steelers have been favored by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Steelers put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.2).

The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (450.8).

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).

When Seattle puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Seahawks collect 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.

When Seattle totals over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).

This year, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

In three away games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.

This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

