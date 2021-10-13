Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). An over/under of 42.5 is set in the contest.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in all five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 42.5-point total for this game is 9.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Thus far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
- The Steelers have been favored by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Steelers put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.2).
- The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (450.8).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
- When Seattle puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Seahawks collect 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.
- When Seattle totals over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- At home, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).
- This year, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
- In three away games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.
- This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
