Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke meets with New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales following the 31-7 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State is a 9.5-point underdog. The point total is 41.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -9.5 41

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41 points in three of five games this season.

In 50% of San Jose State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.1, is 15.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 15.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Aztecs rack up 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans allow (23.8).

When San Diego State records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect only 0.7 more yards per game (370.2), than the Spartans allow per contest (369.5).

In games that San Diego State piles up more than 369.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Spartans put up 3.9 more points per game (20.5) than the Aztecs allow (16.6).

When San Jose State puts up more than 16.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans average 333.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 270.0 the Aztecs allow.

San Jose State is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 270.0 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats