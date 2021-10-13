Publish date:
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3-point favorites when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference action on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game has a point total set at 50.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
-3
50
Over/Under Insights
- South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points only once this year.
- Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 0.8 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.7 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50.5, 0.5 points above Thursday's over/under of 50.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).
- South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Jaguars rack up 26.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Eagles allow per matchup (32.7).
- The Jaguars rack up 360.6 yards per game, 126.4 fewer yards than the 487.0 the Eagles give up per matchup.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Alabama at SISportsbook.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Southern's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Eagles rack up 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars give up (20.0).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
- The Eagles rack up 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars allow (311.8).
- When Georgia Southern churns out more than 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Eagles have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 11 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|South Alabama
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
360.6
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
311.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.0
9
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
5