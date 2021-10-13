Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3-point favorites when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference action on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game has a point total set at 50.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3 50

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points only once this year.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 0.8 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.7 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50.5, 0.5 points above Thursday's over/under of 50.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars rack up 26.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Eagles allow per matchup (32.7).

The Jaguars rack up 360.6 yards per game, 126.4 fewer yards than the 487.0 the Eagles give up per matchup.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

In Georgia Southern's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Eagles rack up 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars give up (20.0).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars allow (311.8).

When Georgia Southern churns out more than 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 11 takeaways .

