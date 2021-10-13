Publish date:
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 50.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-18.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- So far this season, 60% of Vanderbilt's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.3, is 15.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 50.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-2-0 this season.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Gamecocks put up 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores give up (36.2).
- The Gamecocks average 116.2 fewer yards per game (336.3) than the Commodores give up per outing (452.5).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Carolina at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.
- The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year the Commodores score 8.7 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Gamecocks surrender (22).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22 points.
- The Commodores collect 310.7 yards per game, only 18.5 fewer than the 329.2 the Gamecocks allow.
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 329.2 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
22
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
36.2
336.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.7
329.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
452.5
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
6