The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 50.5.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -18.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Vanderbilt's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.3, is 15.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 50.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-2-0 this season.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Gamecocks put up 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores give up (36.2).

The Gamecocks average 116.2 fewer yards per game (336.3) than the Commodores give up per outing (452.5).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Commodores score 8.7 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Gamecocks surrender (22).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22 points.

The Commodores collect 310.7 yards per game, only 18.5 fewer than the 329.2 the Gamecocks allow.

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 329.2 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats