Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers expect a close game between Pac-12 opponents when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 52.5.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 50.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.7 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point total for this game is seven points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been favored by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinal average just one more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars surrender (24.8).

Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.8 points.

The Cardinal collect 352.2 yards per game, 47.3 fewer yards than the 399.5 the Cougars allow per matchup.

This year, the Cardinal have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Cougars have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This season the Cougars score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27 points.

The Cougars average 373.7 yards per game, 34.5 fewer yards than the 408.2 the Cardinal allow.

In games that Washington State churns out more than 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

