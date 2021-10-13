Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect a close game between Pac-12 opponents when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 52.5.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-1.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 50.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.7 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is seven points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinal have been favored by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinal average just one more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars surrender (24.8).
- Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.8 points.
- The Cardinal collect 352.2 yards per game, 47.3 fewer yards than the 399.5 the Cougars allow per matchup.
- This year, the Cardinal have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This year, the Cougars have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This season the Cougars score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27).
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27 points.
- The Cougars average 373.7 yards per game, 34.5 fewer yards than the 408.2 the Cardinal allow.
- In games that Washington State churns out more than 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington State
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
27
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
352.2
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
408.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.5
5
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
13