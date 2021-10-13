Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3). The contest has a point total of 52.5.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- Buccaneers games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Buccaneers score 33.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (24.8).
- When Tampa Bay records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles give up per contest.
- When Tampa Bay amasses over 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Thus far this year Philadelphia has two wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Eagles put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers surrender (24.4).
- Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow (360.2).
- In games that Philadelphia picks up over 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- This season, Eagles home games average 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
- This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
