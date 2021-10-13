Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by running back Ronald Jones (27) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) as he scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3). The contest has a point total of 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread two times this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Buccaneers score 33.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (24.8).

When Tampa Bay records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles give up per contest.

When Tampa Bay amasses over 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Thus far this year Philadelphia has two wins against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers surrender (24.4).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow (360.2).

In games that Philadelphia picks up over 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

This season, Eagles home games average 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.