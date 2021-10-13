Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -8.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only one time this year.

Missouri's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games have an average total of 50.9 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (37.5).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.5 points.

The Aggies collect 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7), than the Tigers allow per matchup (498.8).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this year.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

The Tigers rack up 37.8 points per game, 21.0 more than the Aggies allow (16.8).

Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers average 467.0 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 353.5 the Aggies allow.

In games that Missouri amasses more than 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

Season Stats