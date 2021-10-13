Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-8.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only one time this year.
- Missouri's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Aggies games have an average total of 50.9 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (37.5).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.5 points.
- The Aggies collect 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7), than the Tigers allow per matchup (498.8).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this year.
- Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
- The Tigers rack up 37.8 points per game, 21.0 more than the Aggies allow (16.8).
- Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 16.8 points.
- The Tigers average 467.0 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 353.5 the Aggies allow.
- In games that Missouri amasses more than 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This season the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Missouri
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
376.7
Avg. Total Yards
467.0
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.8
10
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
9