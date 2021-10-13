October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-8.5

60.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only one time this year.
  • Missouri's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of six chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Aggies games have an average total of 50.9 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
  • Texas A&M has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (37.5).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.5 points.
  • The Aggies collect 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7), than the Tigers allow per matchup (498.8).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • Missouri is winless against the spread this year.
  • Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
  • The Tigers rack up 37.8 points per game, 21.0 more than the Aggies allow (16.8).
  • Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 16.8 points.
  • The Tigers average 467.0 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 353.5 the Aggies allow.
  • In games that Missouri amasses more than 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsMissouri

26.3

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

16.8

Avg. Points Allowed

37.5

376.7

Avg. Total Yards

467.0

353.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

498.8

10

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

9