Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) will test their fifth-ranked scoring offense against the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 89 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Longhorns are favored by 5.5 points in the outing. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Oklahoma State's games have yet to go over 59.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.9, is 10.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The Longhorns and their opponents have scored an average of 60.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Longhorns rack up 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys surrender (18.6).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 18.6 points.

The Longhorns average 480.0 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 305.2 the Cowboys give up per outing.

When Texas amasses over 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 3-1-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Cowboys score 3.8 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Longhorns give up (29.2).

The Cowboys rack up 380.8 yards per game, 60.2 fewer yards than the 441.0 the Longhorns give up.

The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats