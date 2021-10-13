Publish date:
Texas Tech vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 16.5 points. The over/under is 66.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-16.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 14.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 11.6 points lower than the 78.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 12.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Red Raiders have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Red Raiders score nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).
- The Red Raiders rack up 36.2 fewer yards per game (457.8) than the Jayhawks allow per outing (494).
- When Texas Tech piles up over 494 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year, the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas Tech at SISportsbook.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas is winless against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.
- This season the Jayhawks put up 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).
- The Jayhawks average 331 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 405.5 the Red Raiders give up.
- In games that Kansas amasses more than 405.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have seven takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas Tech
|Stats
|Kansas
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
457.8
Avg. Total Yards
331
405.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
494
10
Giveaways
5
7
Takeaways
5