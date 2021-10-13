Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes in the second half against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 16.5 points. The over/under is 66.5.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -16.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 14.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.6 points lower than the 78.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 12.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Red Raiders score nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).

The Red Raiders rack up 36.2 fewer yards per game (457.8) than the Jayhawks allow per outing (494).

When Texas Tech piles up over 494 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (5).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.

This season the Jayhawks put up 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).

The Jayhawks average 331 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 405.5 the Red Raiders give up.

In games that Kansas amasses more than 405.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jayhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have seven takeaways .

Season Stats