Publish date:
Toledo vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) will put their 11th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the No. 22 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game's over/under is set at 52.
Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-4.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 52 points only twice this year.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Central Michigan's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, seven fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Rockets score just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).
- When Toledo records more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets average just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5), than the Chippewas give up per outing (396.8).
- Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 396.8 yards.
- The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have six takeaways .
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Chippewas have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chippewas put up 28 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rockets allow (17.5).
- When Central Michigan records more than 17.5 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Chippewas collect 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets allow (313.7).
- In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Central Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
28
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
392.5
Avg. Total Yards
460.7
313.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
2
Giveaways
8
12
Takeaways
6