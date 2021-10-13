Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) will put their 11th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the No. 22 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game's over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -4.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 52 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 66.7% of Central Michigan's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.

Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, seven fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Rockets score just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

When Toledo records more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets average just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5), than the Chippewas give up per outing (396.8).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 396.8 yards.

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have six takeaways .

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chippewas put up 28 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rockets allow (17.5).

When Central Michigan records more than 17.5 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas collect 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets allow (313.7).

In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Season Stats