Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
There will be player prop betting options available for Tom Brady ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
301.5
-115
2.5
-113
1.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 1,767 yards (353.4 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 36 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while running the football 31.0% of the time.
- Brady has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 62.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In two matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 360.5 passing yards per game, 59 yards above his over/under in Thursday's game.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Eagles over those games, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (207.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have given up 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Brady went 30-for-41 (73.2%) for 411 yards with five touchdown passes.
- He tacked on one carry for 13 yards, averaging 13 yards per attempt.
- In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 1,112 yards (370.7 per game) while completing 93 of 139 passes (66.9%), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's added 30 rushing yards on eight carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
45
19.7%
29
393
4
6
15.0%
Chris Godwin
41
17.9%
29
366
2
9
22.5%
Antonio Brown
29
12.7%
20
325
3
2
5.0%
