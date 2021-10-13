Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with family after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Tom Brady ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 301.5 -115 2.5 -113 1.5 -113

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 1,767 yards (353.4 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 36 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while running the football 31.0% of the time.

Brady has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 62.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In two matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 360.5 passing yards per game, 59 yards above his over/under in Thursday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Eagles over those games, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (207.0 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have given up 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Brady went 30-for-41 (73.2%) for 411 yards with five touchdown passes.

He tacked on one carry for 13 yards, averaging 13 yards per attempt.

In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 1,112 yards (370.7 per game) while completing 93 of 139 passes (66.9%), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's added 30 rushing yards on eight carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 45 19.7% 29 393 4 6 15.0% Chris Godwin 41 17.9% 29 366 2 9 22.5% Antonio Brown 29 12.7% 20 325 3 2 5.0%

